Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News
Voice to Parliament

Julia Gillard urged Aussie expats in UK to vote yes for referendum

Rachel Clark
By Rachel Clark
October 3 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard was joined by a Drag Queen singing 'You're the Voice' when she officially launched the vote Yes23 campaign in London.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Clark

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. Have a tip? rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.