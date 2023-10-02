Former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard was joined by a Drag Queen singing 'You're the Voice' when she officially launched the vote Yes23 campaign in London.
Ms Gillard urged a room of 150 Aussie expats, currently living in the UK, to vote 'yes' to enshrine the Indigenous Voice to Parliament in the October 14 constitutional referendum.
Early voting is set to open in the UK, same as Australia, on Monday, October 2.
"What the voice will ensure is that we always hear, that we always have, the best, best voice telling us what needs to be done by our nation next," Ms Gillard said on September 28.
"A Voice also promotes social and emotional wellbeing through self-determination. Because we all do better and we all feel better when we have a say in how we live our lives."
Australia's 27th prime minister was joined onstage by Karla Bear, a London-based Australian drag queen, who sang a rendition of the unofficial campaign's theme song You're the Voice by John Farnham.
Australia House is one of the largest overseas voting polls, with more than 15,000 eligible Aussie voters currently living in the UK.
