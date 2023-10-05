Katherine police dog Danger mourned

The Northern Territory Police Dog Operations Unit is mourning the death of Drug Detector Dog 'Danger' who passed away last at the age of four following complications after a surgery.
Danger commenced his career with the Northern Territory Police in 2021 after he was acquired from the Australian Border Force as a semi-trained drug dog.
"Danger was a valued and highly skilled member of the Dog Operations Unit and worked for the police up until three days before his passing."
Danger worked and lived in Katherine with his Handler, Senior Constable First Class Adam Gregory.
He had numerous deployments around the Northern Territory "disrupting the conveyance and supply of dangerous drugs into our communities".
"Danger when called upon always stepped up, participating in ceremonial duties, public events, and was a favourite when engaging with members of the public," police said. "Danger brought much joy to those who were lucky enough to care for him and he will be sadly missed by all who knew him."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.