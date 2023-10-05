Katherine Times
Katherine police dog Danger mourned

October 6 2023 - 7:30am
Katherine's Drug detection dog Danger has passed away.
The Northern Territory Police Dog Operations Unit is mourning the death of Drug Detector Dog 'Danger' who passed away last at the age of four following complications after a surgery.

