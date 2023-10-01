Six confirmed dead in fiery highway crash

Six people have lost their lives in a fiery crash on the Stuart Highway north of Katherine, Northern Territory Police has confirmed.
The September 29 crash 12km south of Pine Creek continues to be under investigation.
Police said the recovery stage had now been completed, with six people confirmed dead after the crash between a 4WD and a truck.
Police said all of the deceased people were "believed to have been travelling in the Mitsubishi 4WD".
Officer in Charge of the Forensic Science Branch Bruce Payne said a Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) team - made up of highly trained specialist staff - was working closely with the Forensic Pathologist and Coroner's Office to confirm the identification of the people killed in the crash.
"Due to the severe nature of the crash, identification of the deceased is likely to be a long process as we work to bring some closure to the families involved, and to understand how the crash occurred," Mr Payne said.
The Stuart Highway, 12km south of Pine Creek, has been re-opened and traffic has returned to normal.
Detective Senior Sergeant Brendan Lindner said investigations into the incident were ongoing and encouraged anyone with dash-cam footage who was travelling in the area between 2:30pm and 4:45pm to contact police on 131 444.
"This was a confronting crash that has resulted in significant loss of life," Det Sen Sgt Lindner said.
