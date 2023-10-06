What's on: Activate Katherine

A few examples of Activate Katherine initiatives such as Food Collective Event led by the Katherine Town Council, 'Live' in the Dry and the inaugural of the K-Town Street Art event led by the Katherine Regional Art and Inside Out Katherine led by Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts and Culture Centre (GYRACC) and Nitmiluk Sunday Session led by the Department of the Chief Minister and Cabinet (CM&C), Big Rivers. As a group we share resources in the organisation of projects and support local businesses via free promotion on Activate Katherine website and social media.