What's on: Activate Katherine

Activate Katherine's goal is to enhance and reimagine the look of public space to make a vibrant town for people to live, work and visit.
It's a group that consists of community-based organisations, local Government and the NT Government - all working in partnership to achieve the goal. However individually, each organisation has their own projects/events for community to enjoy.
A few examples of Activate Katherine initiatives such as Food Collective Event led by the Katherine Town Council, 'Live' in the Dry and the inaugural of the K-Town Street Art event led by the Katherine Regional Art and Inside Out Katherine led by Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts and Culture Centre (GYRACC) and Nitmiluk Sunday Session led by the Department of the Chief Minister and Cabinet (CM&C), Big Rivers. As a group we share resources in the organisation of projects and support local businesses via free promotion on Activate Katherine website and social media.
Currently, a vacant shop in the Katherine Central has been turned into an interactive Community Engagement Space. This project is led by the Banatjarl Strongbala Wimun Group working in partnership with GYRAAC and Activate Katherine. We want community members to visit, have a yarn, be part of the workshops and support the group. The space has been opened since September 27 for six weeks from Monday to Friday from 9am to 3pm.
We are also excited for Laksa Masters in K-Town who are now participating in the Darwin International Laksa Festival to win Golden bowls of Best Regional Laksa and People Choice Awards for Best Regional Laksa and Inspired by dishes. We encourage community to join the Laksa League to support, and vote for participating cafes or restaurants during the Laksa month. Head to https://darwinlaksafestival.com.au for more information.
There are more exciting projects and events we are working on and will share them on our next update. For now, let's support each other and Activate our beloved Town. Please visit activatekatherine.nt.gov.au to get in touch.
