What's on: Activate Katherine

By Activate Katherine
October 6 2023 - 4:00pm
Vote for your favourite Katherine laksa dish in this year's Laksa Festival.
Activate Katherine's goal is to enhance and reimagine the look of public space to make a vibrant town for people to live, work and visit.

