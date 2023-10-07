From the Katherine Mayor's desk

Council will be launching a new innovative community engagement project. It will be a new web app page that will enable Councils data to become a visualisation platform, whereby it uses interactive digital intelligence. Our intention is to communicate in real time and transform the way Council delivers information about our service deliverables, enhance transparency and promote community engagement. A lot of hard work, time and commitment has been invested into this project from our CEO, Directors, and staff. We are excited to release our launch date in the next coming weeks.