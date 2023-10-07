From the Katherine Mayor's desk

I hope everyone had the chance to feel and smell the first drops of rain for the start of our wet season. Everything turns green and some of the trees will be flowering so it will be exciting to see what this wet season brings us.
This is a reminder that the Nominations for Citizen of the Year are still open. If you know someone that has consistently gone above and beyond to make a positive difference? To recognise their unwavering commitment, nominate now. The Nominations are for 3 Categories, Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen and Event of the Year. Nominations close 17th November.
Are you ready for a family free event! Council will be running a Halloween Movie Night at Katherine Cinema 3. Come and watch the Haunted Mansion, there will also be prizes for the best dressed and free popcorn. Save the date, 31st October 2023. Start time is 5.45pm.
It is that magical time of year again, and Council is thrilled to announce the details regarding the Christmas Light Competition. The Prizes are:- 1st $500, 2nd $300, 3rd $200. The winning Commercial business will receive a trophy for their winning display. Registrations close on the 10th December. Residential Judging will take place on 11th and 12th December and Commercial will be on the 13th and 14th December. Let's make this holiday season brighter and more joyful together by spreading holiday cheer throughout our community.
Our last Ordinary Council Meeting congratulated Deputy Denis Coburn who was appointed as Deputy Mayor for the next 12 months.
The Community Grants were awarded, there were so many applications but congratulations to all of the organisations that were selected. The Grants are important for our Not- for- Profit organisations that need a lift to be able to do a bit more for the benefit of the community.
Council also has a new Greening Advisory Committee. This committee is to serve as a catalyst for positive environmental change for tree greenery in the town to provide cool and shaded spaces, particularly in the build-up.
Our operating days and times have been confirmed for the Christmas Closure period, this has been advertised on our Facebook page if you wish to find out more.
Council will be launching a new innovative community engagement project. It will be a new web app page that will enable Councils data to become a visualisation platform, whereby it uses interactive digital intelligence. Our intention is to communicate in real time and transform the way Council delivers information about our service deliverables, enhance transparency and promote community engagement. A lot of hard work, time and commitment has been invested into this project from our CEO, Directors, and staff. We are excited to release our launch date in the next coming weeks.
If you are wanting to find out more about upcoming events or programs or you may have a question then please visit our website or phone our wonderful customer service team on (08) 89725500.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.