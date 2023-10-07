Katherine Times
From the Katherine Mayor's desk

By Lis Clark, Mayor
Updated October 9 2023 - 1:17pm, first published October 7 2023 - 4:00pm
Katherine Town Council Mayor Lis Clark.
Katherine Town Council Mayor Lis Clark.

I hope everyone had the chance to feel and smell the first drops of rain for the start of our wet season. Everything turns green and some of the trees will be flowering so it will be exciting to see what this wet season brings us.

