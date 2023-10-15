Expo encourages young people to try a trade

In a bid to encourage young people from across the Katherine region to pursue a career in construction, more than 300 senior students were invited to RAAF Base Tindal for the annual Try A Trade expo.
Hosted by Lendlease in partnership with Defence and NT Department of Education, this year's Try A Trade expo took place during National Skills Week offering students from Katherine and the Big Rivers region the opportunity to try up to 40 different construction trades, with the aim to attract a pipeline of future workers towards the skills industry needs.
The day included interactive, hands-on activities from a vast range of subcontractors, Air Force and Army, as well as Emergency Services.
The event highlighted employment pathways, including the Tindal Apprenticeship Program, a partnership between Group Training Northern Territory (GTNT), Savanna Solutions and Lendlease to help young people in Northern Territory gain experience over the course of the RAAF Base Tindal Redevelopment Stage 6 and Airfield Works and Associated Infrastructure projects.
Jerome Johnson, General Manager Building at Lendlease said the Try A Trade expo was a "fantastic initiative" available to students to try their hand at different trades and roles available in the construction industry.
"We recognise that we need to invest in the next generation of apprentices and trainees," he said.
"It's a one-stop-shop for students to learn about their options and find which trade might interest them the most.
"In addition to the expo, we run a Transition to Work Program and have recently launched the Tindal Apprenticeship Program to provide work experience opportunities for both First Nations and local jobseekers."
