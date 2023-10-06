Fire crews in the Northern Territory are facing catastrophic fire conditions on Saturday, October 7 in a region that already has a massive fire burning near the Barkly Highway.
The Barkly Complex Fire has been burning for weeks, and has so far burnt out 26,000 sq km, and has a 200km front. That's a fire ground 13 times the size of the ACT.
Chief Fire Control Officer Tony Fuller said people in the Barkly North region face a Catastrophic Fire Danger Rating on Saturday.
Fire bans are in place for the entire Barkly region.
Mr Fuller said the region is too inaccessible to fight - it's largely uninhabited and has no roads - so crews are monitoring the fire and highway. With the size of the fire impossible to contain, he said fire fighters' priority is protection of life.
"(Cattle) station owners are well aware of the situation, and have measures put in place to start backburning," Mr Fuller said.
"It (the fire) will run its course and landholders will put fire to ground (to form containment lines)."
With escalating winds and fire behaviour along the Barkly Highway, it is considered unsafe for the road to remain open. It is expected that this behaviour will continue into the afternoon/evening.
The current situation is dynamic, and conditions are changing. Bushfires NT have crews monitoring the fire as it moves along the highway.
If you are travelling in these areas please remember to:
Mr Fuller said travellers are asked to check road closures and fire conditions, to observe all instructions, and plan ahead that you may have to stop for a while until the threat passes.
Bushfires NT says the fire on the Barkly Highway at Epenarra is spreading on one or more fronts. Effective containment strategies are not in place for the entire perimeter.
Smoke from this fire may affect visibility. Active fire may occur close to the roadside.
As conditions may change, people nearby are asked to monitor conditions in your area. Stay informed until threat is reduced.
Mr Fuller said the fire was expected to burn for several months.
NT Police Commissioner Michael Murphy said last month, the Barkly blaze was "just the start" of a tough few months.
"I am worried. It's anticipated that there'll be a quite significant fire season across the east coast and other areas of Australia," Ms Fyles said.
Communication was highlighted as a concern during emergencies in remote Australia.
Residents are urged to monitor the situation and stay up to date via Monitor Road Report NT and SecureNT.
