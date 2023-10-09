Million Dollar Fish comp reels in first winner

Season 9 of the country's most anticipated fishing competition - the Million Dollar Fish comp - is off to a flying start, with the first red-tagged winning fish caught only hours into the season.
Darwin fisho Zain Lopez reeled in a 61cm barramundi off the rocks near Darwin's Stokes Hill Wharf early on October 1, starting the month $10,000 richer.
For this year's competition two new million dollar tagged barramundi have been released in the first of a raft of initiatives that will ensure a lucky fisho definitely reels in the million dollar fish.
Along with the two million dollar barra, 100 $10,000 tags have also been released for Australia's richest fishing competition in the Top End's five main fishing regions - Darwin, Katherine, Kakadu, Arnhem Land and the Tiwi Islands.
Minister for Major Events, Paul Kirby, said it was exciting to think that one lucky fisho would become a millionaire "by doing something they love}, thanks to the Million Dollar Fish competition.
"There's a thrilling season ahead for anglers with ... initiatives in store to shake up the competition and showcase the very best of fishing in the Northern Territory," Minister Kirby said.
"Million Dollar Fish has lured people from all over the world to the NT to wet a line and try their luck, so make sure you register and get out on the water for the chance to become a millionaire and get yourself in the history books!"
Once a million dollar tagged fish is hooked, all other million dollar tagged fish become $10,000 fish for the rest of the season.
The Million Dollar Fish competition delivers a huge boost for the Territory economy, with Season 8 generating a total expenditure stimulus of $70.8 million - $23.6 million of which was new money to the Top End region.
It also delivers for the community, with winning fishos able to donate $1,000 to a Million Dollar Fish Official Charity Partner when they snag a $10,000 barra. A further $10,000 will be donated to an Official Charity Partner when a Million Dollar Fish is reeled in.
Season 9 runs until 31 March 2024. Register now at www.milliondollarfish.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.