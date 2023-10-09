Katherine Times
2.2 million Australians have cast an early vote in the Voice referendum

Anna McGuinness
October 10 2023 - 8:00am
Nearly a quarter of enrolled Australians have already voted in the Voice referendum as the campaign enters the final week.

