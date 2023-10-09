Nearly a quarter of enrolled Australians have already voted in the Voice referendum as the campaign enters the final week.
More than 2.2 million Aussies have headed into an early voting centre since they opened on October 2 or 3.
It's about 200,000 more than at the same stage of the 2022 federal election, which had a historic number of postal and early votes.
A further 2 million have already applied for a postal vote and 92,000 people have voted through an AEC mobile polling team such as in remote communities, aged care facilities and prisons.
On October 14, Australians will vote on whether to recognise First Nations people in the constitution through a Voice to Parliament.
It's the first referendum in nearly a quarter of a century.
The AEC is gearing up for the final week of the campaign and expects the last two days to be the busiest for early voting centres.
Australian Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers said early voting centres will remain open until October 13 for people who cannot make it to a polling place on referendum day.
"If you're busy on [October 14] or aren't certain of your circumstances then you need to plan where and when you'll be able to cast your vote." Mr Rogers said.
"Voting in a referendum is compulsory."
IN OTHER NEWS:
The AEC is also urging those who plan to use postal voting to apply and return their ballot as soon as possible.
"While the official deadline to apply for a postal vote is 6pm on October 11, last minute applications risk that ballot papers may not arrive in time, despite our best efforts," Mr Rogers said.
"If this is your case, you may need to consider attending an early voting centre."
For those voting in-person on October 14 polling places will open from 8am and close by 6pm local time, with AEC officials to then begin counting the votes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.