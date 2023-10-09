Coburn re-elected as Deputy Mayor

Councillor Denis Coburn has been re-elected Katherine Town Council Deputy Mayor; a role he has held since former Deputy Mayor resigned in February this year.
The election was held by secret ballot at a recent Council meeting, and Councillor Coburn was elected five to two for a one-year term.
The Deputy Mayor fills the Mayor's position during absences.
After more than 20 years as a resident of Katherine, Mr Coburn has seen his fair share of local councils, and in the lead-up to his election as councillor he said to represent the people of Katherine would be a fulfilling duty.
"Katherine is in a phase of growth and council has an opportunity to push ahead and get things done, and I am keen to be a part of it," Mr Coburn said at the time.
"I'm very passionate about tourism and I want to see the town beautified.
"I feel privileged to have the opportunity to serve as deputy mayor for another year (and) I enjoy working for the people of Katherine.
"The mayor sets a great example of community service that I endeavour to follow."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.