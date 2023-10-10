As part of the annual October Business Month events, Dr Dan Pronk will be hosting a 'Building Resilience' networking evening on Wednesday, October 11, from 5pm at the Katherine Country Club.
Dr Pronk studied medicine on an army scholarship and served most of his career with Special Operations and is the co-author of best-selling book 'The Resilience Shield'.
"No matter whether your stress comes from combat operations in Afghanistan, or from running a busy business in the Northern Territory, the ways in which stress impacts on us physically and psychologically are exactly the same," he said.
"Likewise, the strategies to mitigate stress and build resilience are also the same."
In his workshop, participants will learn techniques used by special operations soldiers to mitigate stress and build resilience that can immediately be applied in professional and personal lives.
Dr Pronk will be joined by Katherine business woman Linda Blackwood from Station Mechanical Solutions.
