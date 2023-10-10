Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Build resilience this OBM

October 10 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Dan Pronk will be hosting a 'Building Resilience' networking evening in Katherine.
Dr Dan Pronk will be hosting a 'Building Resilience' networking evening in Katherine.

As part of the annual October Business Month events, Dr Dan Pronk will be hosting a 'Building Resilience' networking evening on Wednesday, October 11, from 5pm at the Katherine Country Club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.