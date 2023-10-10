Tindal fighters return home

In a bid to share knowledge, develop tactics and build confidence, aviators from Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Base Tindal have spent two weeks conducting intensive training with their Indonesian counterparts.
Exercise Elang Ausindo saw Tindal's 75 Squadron and the Indonesian Air Force (TNI-AU) come together in Manado, Indonesia, where the RAAF F-35A Lightning II aircrew flew alongside Indonesia's F-16 Fighting Falcons in a series of air-to-air missions, including air combat manoeuvering.
RAAF pilot Flying Officer Nicholas said conducting basic fighter and dissimilar air combat manoeuvres had further strengthened the partnership.
"The experience working with the Indonesian Air Force has been incredible," he said. "During Elang Ausindo, the Australians and Indonesians have been integrating into the same formations, working together through briefing, flying and debriefing all to make it as realistic as possible."
75 Squadron has now returned to RAAF Base Tindal after five weeks of training, participating in Exercise Alon in the Philippines and Exercise Bushido Guardian in Japan, before coming to Indonesia for Exercise Elang Ausindo.
This is the first time RAAF F-35As have operated out of Indonesia, a landmark milestone for the Indo-Australian partnership celebrating 30 years of fighter communities exercising together.
Commanding Officer 75 Squadron Wing Commander Martin Parker said the five weeks had enhanced interoperability and confidence within unfamiliar air spaces.
"We'll be walking away from the exercise having operated this highly technical platform on the road in Asia, with limited support for five weeks, and this has given us a great sense of confidence," he said.
RAAF fighter combat instructor Squadron Leader Paul Anderton said it was rewarding to train both Indonesian and RAAF pilots.
"We setup the exercise to be able to share foundational air tactics," he said. "This enabled us to learn from each other in the air and on the ground."
Indonesian F-16 pilot First Lieutenant Akbar said different aircraft worked together highly effectively, drawing upon the strengths of each other to complete their missions in Manado and prepare aviators for the future.
"The benefit of the F-35A and the F-16 flying together was the F-35A has advanced technology, which gives them much more situational awareness for the larger area," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.