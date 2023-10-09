Katherine Times
Referendum only chance to set up Indigenous voice: PM

By Andrew Brown and William Ton
Updated October 10 2023 - 7:50am, first published 7:47am
The Albanese government will not seek to legislate the voice advisory body if the referendum fails. (Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS)
Anthony Albanese says the referendum is the one and only chance Australia has to establish an Indigenous voice, ruling out future attempts should the proposal fail.

