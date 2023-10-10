59yo biker killed

A motorcyclist has died after he crashed into a tree about 70km south of Mataranka just off the Stuart Highway on October 7.
Police said at about 4:30pm, the Joint Emergency Services Communication Centre received a call from a passing motorist about the tragic incident.
Officers from Mataranka and Maranboy attended the scene together with medical staff from the Mataranka clinic who confirmed the 59-year-old male rider had lost his life.
Acting Superintendent Greg Pusterla said that it appeared the rider had been travelling south before veering off the road and crashing into a tree.
"It does not appear as though any other vehicles or people were involved in the crash," A/Supt Pusterla said.
Police said the crash remained under investigation, urging anyone who was in the area near Mataranka at the time and may have information or dash cam footage to make contact on 131 444.
The crash is the second fatality on the Stuart Highway in recent weeks, with a family of six perishing in a 'fireball' after the car the two adults and four children were travelling in hit a road train head-on just south of Pine Creek.
Detectives from the Major Crash Investigation Unit said a 4WD collided with a truck, about 12km south of Pine Creek, on Friday, September 29, in the worst crash on NT roads in over a decade.
According to police, the head-on collision saw the 4WD veer into the path of a road train in a 130 km/h zone, causing the truck to come off the road and roll, while triggering a fuel tank rupture.
More than 10,000l of fuel ignited into "a large fireball" which engulfed the 4WD.
Detective Senior Sergeant Brandan Lindner said the due to the intensity of the fire, "little human remains" were left.
Originally, police could only refer to "multiple" deaths, while trying to confirm how many lives had been lost.
The road toll stands at 20.
