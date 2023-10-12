Katherine Times
'Nothing ruled out' in deadly 'fireball' crash on Stuart Highway

October 12 2023 - 4:00pm
Six people were killed in a fireball crash south of Pine Creek.
Alcohol, fatigue, domestic violence or mechanical failures could have all caused a 4WD to swerve into a road train in the Northern Territory, killing the six passengers including up to four children.

