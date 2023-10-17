Northern Territory Police are calling for witnesses to an aggravated robbery in Katherine on October 11.
At 4:45pm, five young females allegedly approached a woman at the entrance of a store within the Katherine Central Shopping Centre complex.
Police said the youths allegedly assaulted the woman, attempting to take her car keys before stealing her mobile phone and fleeing on foot.
On October 13, another alleged assault occurred in Katherine.
Just after 11pm, police found a woman near the Katherine Information Centre who said an unknown man had assaulted her.
The woman was taken to Katherine Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Detectives from the Katherine Criminal Investigation Branch are investigating both incidents and urging anyone who may have witnessed or have information about the incidents to contact 131 444.
Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made through the CrimeStoppers Hotline on 1800 333 000.
Meanwhile, Katherine police are also hoping to speak to witnesses in yet another car fire on the Victoria Highway.
At around 10pm on October 10, Emergency Services were called to an address in Katherine South, following reports of a vehicle on fire.
As a precautionary measure, police officers evacuated residents from a number of units.
Northern Territory Fire and Rescue attended the scene and extinguished the fire.
"No persons were injured as a result of the fire," police said.
"The fire is being treated as suspicious and investigations are continuing."
Police are urging anyone who may have CCTV footage of suspicious behaviour in the vicinity of the Victoria Highway and Pearce Street, or has any knowledge of the circumstances, to contact police on 131 444.
The car fire is one in a string of suspicious vehicle fires, with a car going up in flames less than a month ago, also in Katherine South.
Police had to evacuate units in the area while firefighters extinguished the blaze.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.