Woman allegedly assaulted, robbed at Katherine shopping centre

Northern Territory Police are calling for witnesses to an aggravated robbery in Katherine on October 11.
At 4:45pm, five young females allegedly approached a woman at the entrance of a store within the Katherine Central Shopping Centre complex.
Police said the youths allegedly assaulted the woman, attempting to take her car keys before stealing her mobile phone and fleeing on foot.
Detectives from the Katherine Criminal Investigation Branch are investigating the incident and urging anyone who may have witnessed or have information about the incident to contact 131 444.
Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made through the CrimeStoppers Hotline on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.