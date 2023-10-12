The Northern Territory Government's Department of Tourism, Industry and Trade's Plant Industries' Cropping Group is currently conducting research trials at the Katherine Research Station to assess the potential of new dual-purpose peanut varieties.
The trial is set to be looking into the use of peanuts for nut and fodder production in the Katherine region.
"Adding dual-purpose crops into tropical farming systems has the potential to help expand high value cropping in the Northern Territory," the Department said.
"The peanut biomass and by-product also has the benefit of supplying a significant high protein feed for the beef industry."
The Katherine and the Douglas Daly regions are suitable for peanut production with its lighter soil types and warm tropical climate.
The current research trial involves the assessment of three potentially high biomass varieties.
It will assess the production of high value peanut fodder, look into its capacity to provide cattle producers an extra source of protein and weight gain, and evaluate the added benefit of a valuable crop of nuts at the end of the season.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.