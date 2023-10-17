Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

What happened to Shane Tapp? - Inquest begins in Katherine

Updated October 18 2023 - 3:01pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shane Tapp
Shane Tapp

A local family is hoping an inquest, held in Katherine this week, will provide answers and closure after the death of a loved one.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.