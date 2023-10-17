What happened to Shane Tapp? - Inquest begins in Katherine

A local family is hoping an inquest, held in Katherine this week, will provide answers and closure after the death of a loved one.
The body of Shane Tapp was found by a fisherman on April 12, 2021, more than a week after the Katherinite had gone missing.
The 43-year-old was laying on the banks of the Katherine River, with a roll of cash in the pocket of his wet clothes.
Less than two days after Mr Tapp was found dead, NT police ruled there had been no suspicious circumstances in the man's demise, saying investigators were "satisfied there is no third-party involvement or crime committed in relation to the death".
The examination of the body by a pathologist found that "trauma, especially blunt force trauma" could not be ruled out as cause of death, however, drowning or a drug-related death couldn't be ruled out either, leaving the examiner to conclude the reason for Mr Tapp's death as "undetermined".
One the day he was last seen by his partner, Mr Tapp reportedly called a friend late at night, in a state of distress, asking for help.
For the Tapp family this is just one of the indicators that something doesn't add up in the disappearance and the death of Mr Tapp.
More than two years after losing their loved one, the family is now hoping to find closure in regards to the death they say was "suspicious" and dismissed too quickly by police.
Mr Tapp's grandmother June Tapp said she believed her grandson had been killed.
"There's a desperate call from Shane, a well-known (person) mixed up in drugs, and police themselves who said he was a member of a drug syndicate - you would think that was suspicious," Mrs Tapp said.
"I would find it highly unlikely that he died other than over drug deals of some kind."
Mr Tapp's aunt, former Katherine alderman Toni Tapp Coutts, joined her mother's sentiment.
"Shane was no angel and lived on the dark side of life. Our family is not making excuses for that. However, we believe that he did not end up in the Katherine River through misadventure," she said.
"This inquest is important because 24 hours after Shane died the police declared that there were no suspicious circumstances.
"(But we believe) there are people out there who know something, and these questions need to be answered.
"Shane had a lot of demons, but he was still our child, our family, and we deserve to have answers about his untimely death."
In her impact statement Mr Tapp's cousin, Megan Coutts said sadly "the main human in this case has been forgotten".
"I know that human caused hurt. Other humans have felt hurt because of him.
"(But today) we're not here to talk about what he did in his life, we're here to talk about the impact his death has had on us all.
"I believe Shane was let down by the system. I think he continually fell through the cracks in society and I believe it to be because of the colour of his skin. Society continually lets down our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and Shane is no exception.
"I don't want him to be let down once more with his death being swept aside as though it doesn't matter. As though he didn't matter. Because he was a black man with a drug problem."
Ms Coutts said Mr Tapp - whose "smile and laugh were infectious" - could "never get the help he needed from the system and became part of the revolving door".
She said her beloved cousin would never have the chance to see his son become a young man.
"He will not be able to have the opportunity to reconnect with his oldest daughter and she now is left with the irreconcilable hurt that they were never able to find peace together."
In the lead-up to the inquest into Mr Tapp's death, his family gathered in Katherine, united in their grief and their plea for answers.
"His family and friends deserve answers and closure to finally close the loop on the grief for our lost son, brother, father, cousin and friend," Ms Coutts said. "More than anything, for once in his existence ... Shane deserves the dignity of being treated fairly and respectfully."
The former Katherineite said if she had the opportunity to speak to whoever may have been responsible for Mr Tapp's death, she would hope they would hold her words "in their heart forever".
"I forgive you," she said. "But not at the expense of forgetting Shane was a human being that deserved better - just as I hope you will be afforded the same dignity if you are ever in his position and someone is standing between you and seeing your family again."
