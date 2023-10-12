Drone tech offers 'glimpse into future'

The successful test flight and sampling of a custom-built rig deployed from a drone, is set to transform water sampling and chemical analysis for farms in the Northern Territory.
Across the NT, farmers continually battle with the tyranny of distance and the need to monitor water quality in a timely and safe manner.
Traditional methods involve travelling vast distances to physically collect water samples from waterways, a process that not only consumes valuable time and fuel but also poses serious safety risks due to the presence of saltwater crocodiles in these areas.
Additionally, sending collected samples to specialised laboratories for analysis can result in a lengthy wait of approximately three to four weeks for results.
In response to these challenges, the "Drones for Remote Regions" project has now developed a custom-built rig deployed from a drone. This rig collects water samples and measures nitrite and nitrate levels in near real-time.
With its first successful test flight, the Northern Hub, funded by the Commonwealth Government's Innovation Fund, has now reached a significant milestone in its "Drones for Remote Regions" project.
"Farmers in the Northern Territory face challenges in monitoring water quality safely and efficiently," Northern Hub spokesman Paul Burke said.
"This project offers a solution that not only saves time but also enhances safety for our farmers."
The innovative drone-based solution demonstrates the accurate analysis of chemical by-products arising from agricultural production fertiliser application.
Key objectives include in-situ analysis, reduction of work health and safety risks, and the integration of a chemical analysis module with the ability to sample accurately from waterways.
The project also enables the capture, analysis, and transmission of chemical analysis results in near real-time to farmers.
Shaun Luckhurst, Service Delivery Manager at the national software consulting firm SRA, said the project represented "a significant step" towards more efficient chemical analysis in farming.
"We're excited about the possibilities this technology opens for farmers, enabling them to make informed decisions quickly and safely," he said.
"This pioneering technology has the potential to revolutionise not only water quality monitoring but also the broader farming sector in the North.
"Further development could include drone-based chemical analysis tests for other forms of nitrogen, phosphates, physical parameters such as pH, salinity and turbidity, as well as farm pesticides and herbicides entering ecosystems.
"It also promises automation of water quality compliance reporting obligations and application to cattle water troughs for measuring key water quality parameters."
Bruce Connolly, Farm Manager at Tipperary Station, said the project's significant successful first drone test flight offered "a glimpse into the future".
"(This is) a glimpse into a future where farming is not only more efficient but also safer," Mr Connolly said.
"Quick access to water quality data will be a game-changer for cotton farmers in the Northern Territory."
