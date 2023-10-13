Lights on for Christmas comp

The dry season has gone, the wet is brewing, and it's time to get applications in for this year's Katherine Town Council Christmas Lights competition.
The festive season is fast approaching, so it's time to plan this year's dazzling display for either the residential or the commercial competition.
Residential judging will take place on 11 and 12 December 11 and 12 after 6:45pm, with all entrants in the running for $500 first prize, $300 second prize and $200 third prize.
All commercial businesses are automatically in the competition and their window displays will be judged during the day on December 13 and 14.
The best commercial display will have their name listed on a plaque on the perpetual trophy.
Judges will be evaluating the overall general appearance, lighting and creativity.
Residents can enter on the Council website.
