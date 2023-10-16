Outdoor movie night lights up Katherine's big screen

Hundreds of young and old movie fans turned out at the Katherine sportsgrounds for Katherine Town Council and Katherine Community Projects Association's free movie night.
Packed with family-friendly outdoor activities, including the much-loved Barnyard mobile petting zoo, a sausage sizzle, slushies and popcorn, the event saw the movie 'Spies in Disguise' hit the big screen under the stars.
For those who loved the event and want more of it - or those who missed it - the next free movie under the stars isn't far away.
Katherine Town Council will be screening the Grinch at the Town Square on November 11 from 6.30pm to kick off the town's Christmas events for 2023.
The Meeting Place will be open for food and drinks, with pre-orders welcome to avoid wait times.
The town's Christmas tree will also be set up in time to kick-start the festive feelings.
Please BYO camp chair or picnic blanket.
For more information, please contact email sinead.tewake@ktc.nt.gov.au or call council on 8972 5500.
