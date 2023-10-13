Commercial jackfruit growers interested in potentially providing fruit to a processing market are encouraged to submit fruit to Northern Territory Department of Industry, Tourism and Trade for a free evaluation to determine whether or not they will be suitable for processing.
The Department said samples would be assessed against a set criteria and growers would receive a report on the results, similar to a leaf or soil analysis.
The jackfruit project aims to assist in the development of commercially viable processed jackfruit products, allowing Australian jackfruit growers to increase their plantings or divert excess fruit to processing.
The quality specifications of fruit destined for processing will be evaluated throughout the life of the project to determine which are suitable and guarantee a consistent, high-quality end product.
The expressions of interest is open until April 2025.
To participate:
All information collected through the EOI will be de-identified for reporting purposes.
Growers interested participating can send an email to plant.industries@nt.gov.au.
