Jackfruit growers wanted for NT processing

Annie Hesse
By Annie Hesse
October 13 2023 - 3:30pm
Jackfruit growers can have their fruit assessed to find out if it can be used for processing.
Commercial jackfruit growers interested in potentially providing fruit to a processing market are encouraged to submit fruit to Northern Territory Department of Industry, Tourism and Trade for a free evaluation to determine whether or not they will be suitable for processing.

