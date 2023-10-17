Biz excellence celebrated

Excellence in Business was celebrated and recognised in the NT Chamber of Commerce Katherine and Big Rivers Region Business Excellence Awards.
Held at Godinymayin on October 7, the events were attended by local dignitaries, sponsors, award nominees and community members.
"There are nomination categories where customers can nominate their favourite staff and businesses around town, and there are also self-nomination categories that organisations can use to turn the spotlight on themselves, consider what they are doing well, and tell people about it," Chamber of Commerce's Linda Blackwood said.
Mrs Blackwood said the local awards continued to grow each year, with this year's winners now off to compete against winners from Alice Springs, Tennant Creek, Nhulunbuy and Darwin.
"Winners across the Customer Service categories were all noted to be friendly, happy and eager to assist," she said. "The self-nomination category applications were a bit more varied, but there was a definite focus on human connection, community benefit and health."
Outstanding Customer Service - Small Business Category
Winner: The Katherine Laundry
Outstanding Customer Service - Medium to Large Business Category
Winner: Lazy Lizard Roadhouse
Outstanding Customer Service - Not for Profit
Winner: Australian Red Cross Katherine
Outstanding Customer Service - Individual
Winner: Dannielle Edwards from Katherine Sport and Family Chiropractic
Business Excellence in Outstanding New Start-Up
Winner: Oodles Therapy
Excellence in Business, Best Event/Business Collaboration
Winner: Bagala Aboriginal Corporation for Barunga Festival 2023
Excellence in Business in Exceptional Workplace
Winner: Sunshine House Respite Care
Excellence in Business - Small Business
Winner: Laser Clinic Katherine
Excellence in Business Not for Profit
Winner: Step Out Community Access
Excellence in Business in Corporate Social Responsibility
Winner: Clontarf and BMD
