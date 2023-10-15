Things to do: Katherine and beyond

What's On?
Around the region
Gorge Yoga
Katherine
On November 4 Nitmiluk Tours is offering an exclusive Sunrise Wellness Cruise, with a traditional Welcome to Country and smoking ceremony, a cruise to the first Gorge and a one-hour yoga session. Breakfast and a water blessing ceremony that draws upon the waters and spirits of the rivers is also included. BYO Yoga mat and/or towel. The tour may not be suited to those with mobility limitations. Book with Nitmiluk Tours via reservations@nitmiluktours.com.au
Parents & Bubs
Katherine
The Katherine Y hosts a Parents and Bubs class every Friday. The class is the perfect opportunity to get in a quick workout without having to worry about finding a babysitter. Starting at 8:15am, and running for 30 minutes, this class is a great way to keep fit and social. Members and non-members welcome. Free for members, $6.50 per class for non-members.
Film Society
Katherine
Katherine Film Society is screening Dadirri on Thursday, October 19, at Cinema 3. Movie starts at 7pm. Doors open at 6.30pm for wine and nibbles. The film by Dr Miriam Rose Ungunmerr Baumann AOM has been nine years in the making.
Mixed Volleyball
Katherine
Social Mixed Volleyball is being held on Tuesdays from 6pm to 8pm at the Katherine Indoor Sports Centre, 24 Crawford St.
Xmas Events
Katherine
Katherine Town Council is working on a community-wide Christmas Events Calendar. Event organisers need to notify Council of their event before October 27 to secure a spot.
