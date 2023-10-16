Political and campaign leaders reflect on voice result

LEADERS REFLECT ON VOICE REFERENDUM
"When you do the hard things, when you aim high, sometimes you fall short. And tonight we acknowledge, understand and respect that we have."
- Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
"For many, today is a day of sadness. This result is not what we hoped for."
- Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney
"I knew that we could win every state and that we could have a chance to get the majority vote."
- 'No' campaigner Warren Mundine
"It's clear, obviously, the referendum has not been successful, and I think that's good for our country."
- Opposition Leader Peter Dutton
"The votes that come in represent the creation of a base of support by Australians from all walks of life in support of recognition, in support of a voice, and I believe in the support of Indigenous progress more generally."
- Yes23 campaign director Dean Parkin
"The vast majority of Australians want what's best for each and every one of us, including our most marginalised, Indigenous Australians."
- 'No' campaigner and NT senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price
"I call on all the Australian people, whether you voted 'yes' or voted 'no', the responsibility shifts from Indigenous people, it shifts to you non-Indigenous people to keep governments to account."
- Liberals for 'yes' co-convenor Sean Gordon
"It's very clear that reconciliation is dead. A majority of Australians have said 'no' to an invitation from Indigenous Australians, with a minimal proposition."
- Indigenous activist Marcia Langton
"I would certainly say to any Aboriginal person who's feeling disappointed. you have not been rejected. What's been rejected is a proposal that never should have been put."
- Former prime minister Tony Abbott
"To fully advance First Nations justice in this country, we need to work together to understand the truth about the past."
- Greens leader Adam Bandt
"We need to heal and unite the country, not through a referendum of 'yes' and 'no', it needs to be through truth telling and healing."
- Independent senator and 'no' campaigner Lidia Thorpe
"I feel devastated after I have been working on this for over a decade, and so have many other people."
- Indigenous activist Tanya Hosch
"People didn't say 'no' to reconciliation, they did not say 'no' to improving the lives of Indigenous Australians."
- Coalition senator Kerrynne Liddle
Australian Associated Press
