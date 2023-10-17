Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News
Crime

A 23-year-old man has been arrested over an alleged sexual assault in Katherine

October 17 2023 - 1:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Northern Territory Police have arrested a 23-year-old man after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman near a service station in Katherine.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.