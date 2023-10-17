Northern Territory Police have arrested a 23-year-old man after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman near a service station in Katherine.
Just before 4am today, Tuesday October 17, police patrolling the area located the woman who stated she had been assaulted. Police searched the nearby area and located the man. During the arrest, the man has allegedly bitten one of the officers on the leg.
The man remains in custody and is expected to be charged later today.
