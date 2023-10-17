Katherine Times
Home/News/Court and Crime

Drug dealer found dead on riverbank bought machete, balaclava "to go fishing", police claim

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 18 2023 - 3:03pm, first published 10:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Family and friends of Shane Tapp seek 'justice for Tappy'.
Family and friends of Shane Tapp seek 'justice for Tappy'.

A well-known drug dealer who told loved ones he had a drug debt, was "in big trouble" and feared for his life, bought a balaclava and a machete the day he mysteriously vanished.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.