Drug dealer found dead on riverbank bought machete, balaclava "to go fishing", police claim

A well-known drug dealer who told loved ones he had a drug debt, was "in big trouble" and feared for his life, bought a balaclava and a machete the day he mysteriously vanished.
But when his body - and a bag with more than $25,000 in cash - were found on the banks of a river eight days later, it took police less than two days to determine nothing untoward had happened.
Now a court has heard police believe the drug dealer bought the machete and the balaclava "to go fishing", but in the midst of the night the strong swimmer slipped, fell into the river and drowned.
The first day of the inquest into the death of Katherine man Shane Tapp has raised more questions than answers.
NT Coroner Elisabeth Armitage is set to spend three days examining what she said were "the unusual circumstances surrounding the passing of Mr Tapp", with a large number of family members and friends in attendance at the Katherine court house to show support for their loved one and seek "justice for Tappy".
On the night Shane Tapp vanished, he spoke to a friend, "crying", and told him he was "in big trouble" and needed to be picked up.
His body was later found by a fisherman on April 12, 2021, more than a week after the Katherinite had gone missing.
The 43-year-old was laying on the banks of the Katherine River, with a roll of cash in the pocket of his wet clothes.
A machete and a head torch were found nearby, as well as more than $25,000 in cash, syringe heads, a toiletries bag, two phones and a black garbage bag that was tied in a knot.
Less than two days after Mr Tapp was found dead, NT police ruled there had been no suspicious circumstances in the man's demise, saying investigators were "satisfied there is no third-party involvement or crime committed in relation to the death".
The examination of the body by a pathologist found that "trauma, especially blunt force trauma" could not be ruled out as cause of death, however, drowning or a drug-related death couldn't be ruled out either, leaving the examiner to conclude the reason for Mr Tapp's death as "undetermined".
Since his body was found, Mr Tapp's family has been adamant the "well-known person involved in drugs" had been murdered.
On the first day of the inquest, the court heard Mr Tapp had purchased the machete and a camouflage balaclava among other items on the day he disappeared.
"One interpretation might be that Mr Tapp may have been planning for a confrontation or an act of violence", counsel assisting the coroner Michael McCarthy said in his opening submission.
The court heard in the months prior to his death, Mr Tapp also confided in a number of friends that he was concerned for his safety, asking one friend "if something should happen to me, please look after my son ...".
The coroner heard from Mr Tapp's partner Stacey Coulls, who described her rocky relationship with Mr Tapp.
Despite domestic violence being a part of their relationship, the couple had rented a place on the banks of the Katherine River and were hoping to rebuild their relationship and work on a better future.
Ms Coulls told the court her partner had confided that he had racked up a "large amount of debt", but she never questioned him as to whether the debt had been paid back, and nothing made her think he was in trouble with other people.
The inquest aims to make inquiries in relation to the cause and manner of the death of Mr Tapp.
It will also examine whether Northern Territory Police brought an open mind to the investigation and took adequate steps to investigate Mr Tapp's death.
NT Police Detective Senior Constable David Gregory told the court after the discovery of Mr Tapp's body the death was elevated to "major crime" status.
He said police found slide marks on the riverbank that looked "as if someone had slipped" and one single set of footprints.
No plaster casts were taken of the footprint.
While the two phones on the riverbank and another in Mr Tapp's wet clothes were sent for digital analysis, police did not seek a preservation order which would allow them to access text messages on the phone, the court heard.
Det Sen Cons Gregory told the court that "if someone was murdered in Darwin" one of the first things that would be done by police was to get a preservation order.
The coroner heard the black garbage bag found on the banks of the river was still "in storage in Katherine", and while the machete and the headtorch were sent to Darwin to get forensically tested they were never tested at the time.
The toiletries bag was tested but did not return a DNA profile.
A preservation order was sought for Mr Tapp's Facebook account, but the police officer - who did not actively work on the case at the time - said files show the order lapsed and "it didn't look like it was actioned".
Det Sen Cons Gregory told the court police believed Mr Tapp bought the machete and balaclava to go "fishing", but slipped, fell and drowned, a statement that caused coroner Armitage to interject.
"I have not seen that many people out there wearing a balaclava when they go hunting or fishing," she said.
The inquest continues today with a visit to the site where Mr Tapp's body was found.
