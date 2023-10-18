Northern Territory cattle producers and firefighters have worked desperately around the clock back burning to bring under control a 50-day bushfire that firefighters described as 'a beast'.
The fire was right on the edge of open Barkly plains, extremely valuable cattle country, which would not only have been lost but would have opened the doors for it to very quickly cross the Queensland border.
Already the fire has burnt to a black crisp 2.8 million hectares of scrubland and pastoral country in what president of the Northern Territory Cattlemen's Association president David Connolly described as 'an absolute ecological disaster.'
Untold damage in country that doesn't normally burn like that had been caused and it would be a long time before the true costs could be added up, he said.
The amount of fauna and flora lost was devastating but at this stage it did not appear cattle had been lost.
Bushfires NT announced this morning the fire had been brought under control and the Barkly Highway was again open.
The series of back burning had spanned a front of more than 150 kilometres and pastoralists said they would remain mopping up and fighting smaller fires 'until rain comes'.
Bushfires NT said the fire started as two separate events and combined to become one, with a front sometimes over 100km long.
It burned hard and fast, and came close to the town of Tennant Creek, and the communities of Canteen Creek and Epenarra, firefighters said.
The effort to bring it under control was monumental, they said.
With the bushfire season not even at its peak yet, pastoralists are both very worried and furious at the illegal lighting of fires within road corridors.
Authorities have little ability to crack down on that, and when they do the perpetrators typically face only a $200 fine, Mr Connolly said.
"While fire has always been part of life in the Territory, it is time to acknowledge the difference between naturally occurring and land management fires and those which are deliberately lit," he said.
Lighting fires within road corridors shows total disregard to neighbouring pastoral assets, putting at risk the lives and property of those people living there, he said.
There was also anger at the sheer lack of money provided to battle a massive fire.
NTCA would redouble efforts in the coming weeks to ensure that the NT Government recognised the need for improved funding and resourcing to address the inadequacy of the current response, Mr Connolly said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.