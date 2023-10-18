'Police officer wanted him dead' - Bombshell claim in inquest

A drug dealer found dead on the banks of the Katherine River told his friend and business partner "a police officer wanted him dead".
The bombshell claim was made on the second day of an inquest into the death of Katherine man Shane Tapp who vanished under mysterious circumstances on April 3, 2021.
Eight days after his disappearance his body was found by the river, with a machete and more than $25,000 found nearby.
Less than two days after Mr Tapp was found dead, NT police ruled there had been no suspicious circumstances in the man's demise, saying investigators were "satisfied there is no third-party involvement or crime committed in relation to the death".
A pathology report found that "trauma, especially blunt force trauma" could not be ruled out as cause of death.
However, drowning or a drug-related death could not be ruled out either, leaving the examiner to conclude the reason for Mr Tapp's death as "undetermined".
The inquest, at the Katherine courthouse, now aims to "make inquiries in relation to the cause and manner of death".
But in his opening statement counsel assisting the coroner, Michael Murphy, said in previous inquests, it had been found that "at times, the Northern Territory Police have been too quick to arrive at a case theory and as a result, have failed to conduct an adequate investigation".
"This inquest will (also) examine whether the Northern Territory Police brought an open mind to the investigation and took adequate steps to investigate Mr Tapp's death", Mr Murphy said.
On day two, witness Adam Keith Vanstone made the bombshell claim that Mr Tapp had told him "a police officer wanted him dead".
Before speaking in court, Mr Vanstone, who was Mr Tapp's "silent business partner" in a drug operation in Katherine, asked coroner Elizabeth Armitage for a certificate that would prevent police from using anything he said in court against him.
He then told the court he didn't mention the explosive comment in his initial police statement after Mr Tapp's death as he was concerned that "if this was to happen to my friend, it could happen to me".
Mr Vanstone said Mr Tapp had tried to clean up his life in the weeks leading up to his mysterious disappearance and was in the process of applying for full custody for his baby son.
"He had been off any of the drugs for a couple of weeks ... and he was looking forward to no more worries," Mr Vanstone said, adding that Mr Tapp had "one more" business transaction to make.
The court heard Mr Tapp's drug operation had aimed to "secure a large amount of money" to put away for his son to "make sure he had the best upbringing possible".
According to Mr Vanstone the drug business was going to be shut down when a certain target "$250,000 or $300,000" was reached.
Mr Vanstone told the court Mr Tapp had told him he bought a machete for "personal defence" and he had a "personal stash", believed to be containing cash and/or drugs, hidden on the property he was renting near the banks of the Katherine River.
On the day one of the inquest the court had heard Mr Tapp had bought a machete, a balaclava, a headlamp and a camouflage shirt at Katherine's Rod and Rifle Tackleworld on the day of his disappearance.
The court also heard police never searched a car at Mr Tapp's house, and numerous items found near the riverbank on the day his body was found - including the machete - were never forensically examined.
The inquest continues.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.