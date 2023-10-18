Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

'He has to answer': Rolfe submission delays NT inquest

By Neve Brissenden
October 19 2023 - 8:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former policeman Zach Rolfe has asked the coroner into Kumanjayi Walker's death to step aside. (Aaron Bunch/AAP PHOTOS)
Former policeman Zach Rolfe has asked the coroner into Kumanjayi Walker's death to step aside. (Aaron Bunch/AAP PHOTOS)

Former Northern Territory Police officer Zachary Rolfe has delayed answering controversial questions at the inquest of Kumanjayi Walker for the fourth time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.