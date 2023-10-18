Katherine Times
Regional council suspended over 'serious deficiencies'

By Neve Brissenden
October 19 2023 - 9:00am
The NT government has taken over a regional council while an investigation is conducted. (Esther Linder/AAP PHOTOS)
The NT government has taken over a regional council while an investigation is conducted. (Esther Linder/AAP PHOTOS)

The Northern Territory government has taken over a regional council and accused its members of misusing funds and not providing sufficient services to the remote communities it serves.

