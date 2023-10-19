Katherine Times
Rolfe's bias accusations against coroner 'groundless'

By Neve Brissenden
October 19 2023 - 4:00pm
The NT Police Force has criticised Zachary Rolfe's bid for a coroner to recuse herself. (Aaron Bunch/AAP PHOTOS)
A request by former NT constable Zachary Rolfe to have a coroner step aside from an inquest into the death of Kumanjayi Walker has been labelled a groundless distraction by police.

