Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

'Kids in the bush are suffering'

By Jo Hersey, Member for Katherine
October 20 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Kids in the bush are suffering'
'Kids in the bush are suffering'

Recently there have been many articles about the state of Education in the Territory.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.