Recently there have been many articles about the state of Education in the Territory.
What I know is that under this Labor Government the Territory is in $10 billion of debt, an astronomical amount for the size of our population.
This means that Labor cannot direct funding to where it is most needed, the education funding gap is a prime example and kids in the bush are suffering the most.
We do not need the Federal Government to come and take over as was suggested by CLC.
What we need is for Labor to manage the resources better and put them in the regions where they are most needed.
The Chief Minister will routinely stand up in Parliament and say 'kids in school don't commit crime' however we have the worst school attendance in the country and a youth crime crisis out of control.
Ten Million dollars spent on an engagement strategy to only get an increase of 0.6 per cent is not good enough.
Since 2016 when Labor came to power school attendance in the Barkly in Central
Australia for example has gone down to just 46.2%, a drop in over 20 per cent.
The lack of accountability on attendance is driving kids from school and into anti-social behaviour, which has both an economic and social impact.
In budget estimates this year the CLP found out that $30million was spent last year in repairs and maintenance to our schools, showing the state our public education facilities are in.
And close to $900,000 was spent on repair work after school break-ins in under a year.
Labor have completely lost sight of what is important and what works and clearly think a one size fits all approach is good enough.
The CLP would get back to basics and implement targeted funding towards programs with real and measurable impacts, focusing on attendance and results.
We would reinstate the truancy officers Labor cut, their engagement is not only with kids but with parents and communities, bringing back the accountability to get kids off the street and back to the classroom.
