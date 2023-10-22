Godinymayin culture talk

As the wet season approaches, and Katherine's cultural centre continues its transformation, we turn our attention to the Territory's visual arts. It's almost time for the 48th Katherine Prize, with the annual awards and exhibition now planned for November 3. The Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts and Culture Centre team, and intrepid gallery coordinator Tarn Giddens, are hard at work this month preparing for our major annual celebration. Mark your calendar and join us in a few weeks when the Northern Territory's longest running art awards opens with a major and diverse exhibition, great food and refreshments, and live music served up by new local gypsy jazz trio, Grande Bouche.
Over the past few months, we've received almost 60 submissions, and that will grow over the coming days. If you are a visual artist emerging or established, lodge your online entry and let us feature your art in Katherine's annual survey. The exhibition will remain on view through December 22 filled with recent Territorian painting, ceramics, sculpture, drawing, and mixed media. And of course, when the judges have made their hard decisions on November 3, $7,500 in awards will be given-thanks to our generous sponsors Julie and Geoffrey Newton and Katherine Town Council.
Speaking of judges, this year we've secured an interesting mix of creative people to help decide the major prizes. Leading the way are His Honour Dr Hugh Heggie, Northern Territory Administrator and partner Ruth Jones, who visited Godinymayin several months ago. While getting a tour of the Centre's Arts Trail construction, they also fell in love with our gallery spaces and creative programming. Kate Land, a dynamic curator at Darwin's Northern Centre for Contemporary Art, will also join us as 2023 judge. And rounding out the panel is a home town favourite, ceramic artist Danny Murphy-who is no stranger to the Katherine Prize, having won several times with his exquisite pottery.
Entries will close soon, and our team will be accepting art works up to October 25, when the real fun begins-and the 48th Katherine Prize exhibition takes shape and walls are filled across the Godinymayin gallery spaces. All of the paintings, sculpture, and objects-made by artist from Alice Springs to Darwin and Daly River to Borroloola-will be for sale to the public. The exhibition is a great way to add something unique to your coming year, while investing in the creative life of the Northern Territory-with proceeds supporting the artists and our non-profit cultural centre.
The 2024 Godinymayin Holiday Art Market will open on December 8, and be featured alongside the Katherine Prize exhibition. Both will continue through December 22, making the Centre the perfect destination for year-end shopping and art collecting. Contact our team to participate in the Art Market.
