Godinymayin culture talk

By Eric Holowacz, Ceo Godinymayin
October 23 2023 - 8:00am
As the wet season approaches, and Katherine's cultural centre continues its transformation, we turn our attention to the Territory's visual arts. It's almost time for the 48th Katherine Prize, with the annual awards and exhibition now planned for November 3. The Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts and Culture Centre team, and intrepid gallery coordinator Tarn Giddens, are hard at work this month preparing for our major annual celebration. Mark your calendar and join us in a few weeks when the Northern Territory's longest running art awards opens with a major and diverse exhibition, great food and refreshments, and live music served up by new local gypsy jazz trio, Grande Bouche.

