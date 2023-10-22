Godinymayin culture talk

Entries will close soon, and our team will be accepting art works up to October 25, when the real fun begins-and the 48th Katherine Prize exhibition takes shape and walls are filled across the Godinymayin gallery spaces. All of the paintings, sculpture, and objects-made by artist from Alice Springs to Darwin and Daly River to Borroloola-will be for sale to the public. The exhibition is a great way to add something unique to your coming year, while investing in the creative life of the Northern Territory-with proceeds supporting the artists and our non-profit cultural centre.