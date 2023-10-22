Katherine Times
Lumpy skin funding for Indo

October 23 2023 - 8:00am
A partnership between Australia's livestock export industry and Indonesia's cattle industry is helping to build the capacity of Indonesian smallholders to protect their livelihoods from lumpy skin disease (LSD).

