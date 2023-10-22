Katherine Times
'All racists voted no'

By Maeve Bannister, Annie Hesse
October 23 2023 - 8:00am
The referendum's failure could not be separated from a "deep-seated racism", NT land councils said. (Darren England/AAP PHOTOS)
Indigenous leaders have warned the mistakes of the past will be repeated after Australians overwhelmingly rejected a proposal to enshrine a voice in the constitution.

