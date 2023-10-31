Biz Awards NT finalist to keep drivers safe

Katherine's DRV4LYF Driving School has been recognised as a Northern Territory finalist in the prestigious Telstra Business Award.
Having operated across the Big Rivers Region for 18 years, the business started when a family friend was involved in a car crash near Hayes Creek.
"He was a good driver and knew that drinking and driving was bad, but didn't know that fatigue was a killer ... he fell asleep at the wheel," Chris and Pam Dixon said.
It was at that time when the Katherine couple decided to start a driving school and teach people not just the skills to pass their test, but the skills to survive on the roads.
"Our driving school exists because people need training to be able to drive safely on our roads. We don't want a family to go through the pain and suffering this young man's family did," they said.
"Our vision is that no one should be killed or seriously injured on our roads. "Our mantra is Drive Safe, Drive Wise, Drive for Life and this underpins everything we do."
But DRV4LYF does more than just train people to pass their driving tests. The only Drivesafe provider in the Big Rivers region, Mrs Dixon is also the only on road P test examiner.
"In the past 18 years we have done as much as we can to help people become safe drivers," Mr Dixon said.
"With (the late Mayor) Fay Miller's support we persuaded the Motor Vehicle Registry to restart a series of subsidised driving theory and lessons for 16 to 18-year-olds which morphed into the DriveSafeNT program that is now open to anyone."
Mr Dixon said the small family business also tried different programs that could help reduce road trauma including alcohol awareness training programs.
In November DRV4LYF will be visiting Pine Creek offering a free 30 minute information session about how to get a driving licence, followed up with free half hour driving sessions for people who have a learner license.
"It's a new initiative that will teach important safety skills that will enable people to become better drivers," Mr Dixon said.
The power couple said they were "amazed" to find that of the 36,000 nominations received for the Telstra Business Awards, DRV4LYF not only made it through to the second stage, but also advanced all the way to state finalist.
"We are gobsmacked," Mr Dixon said.
In the NT the road trauma is three times the national average, with almost 50 people killed every year on Territory roads and 540 people seriously injured.
"In many cases these deaths and injuries could have been avoided and we feel education is the key," Mr Dixon said.
"If we can save just one life from the work that we do we will be happy. If we can save more, we will be fulfilled."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.