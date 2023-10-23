Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Only days left to bring Laksa crown to K-Town

By Annie Hesse
October 23 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There are only a few days left to get behind local Katherine businesses in their quest to be crowned the Territory's best laksa-cooking venue.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.