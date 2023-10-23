Only days left to bring Laksa crown to K-Town

There are only a few days left to get behind local Katherine businesses in their quest to be crowned the Territory's best laksa-cooking venue.
The K-Town laksa eating competition, held at the Coffee Club, and a Mini Laksa Festival, held at the Town Square, were part of the Darwin International Laksa Festival in collaboration with Activate Katherine.
The Mini Laksa Festival was supported by the Katherine Community Project Association, Katherine Town Council and Katherine Regional Arts, with more than 150 people attending the event.
Vote for your favourite Katherine laksa dish: darwinlaksafestival.com.au/app
All participating venues will be in the running for the People's Choice Awards for the Best Regional Laksa Show your support via https://darwinlaksafestival.com.au/app
