Territory Govt to 'back the bush'

After voting Yes for the Voice, Northern Territory Chief Minister Natasha Fyles took to social media to explain a Voice would mean the Federal Government would have better direct information about First Nations issues from communities.
"That will lead to better laws and policies, better targeted investment, and better outcomes for First Nations people - and that will be better for all of Australia," Ms Fyles said prior to the vote count.
Once the referendum had been voted down by the majority of Australians, Ms Fyles said she was "disappointed" with the referendum result, but she "completely respects the decision Australians have made".
"Here in the Territory, we'll continue listening to our communities and doing what we can to build a better future for all our people," she said.
"We will continue with local decision making, we'll continue to invest in housing, education, and health services, and we'll keep working to create more jobs on country.
"The Territory Labor Government has always backed the bush and Aboriginal Territorians, and that won't change."
