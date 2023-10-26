Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Solar cars close in on finish after 3000km outback race

October 26 2023 - 11:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Solar-powered cars are racing to Adelaide in the 3000km Bridgestone World Solar Challenge. (HANDOUT/BRIDGESTONE WORLD SOLAR CHALLENGE)
Solar-powered cars are racing to Adelaide in the 3000km Bridgestone World Solar Challenge. (HANDOUT/BRIDGESTONE WORLD SOLAR CHALLENGE)

Drivers are closing in on the finish line for the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge after a marathon 3000km race testing feats of engineering through the Australian outback.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.