Elders ask Plibersek to protect NT cultural heritage

October 26 2023 - 11:05am
Elder Molly Munkara wants to stop Santos laying a pipeline through her people's sea country. (HANDOUT/ENVIRONMENTAL DEFENDERS OFFICE)
Elders from the Tiwi Islands have asked federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek to make a special declaration to stop Santos laying a gas pipeline in the Timor Sea.

