The Morning Rush is coming to K-Town in November 2023.
It is a celebration of our love for coffee. Community members are encouraged to purchase brewed coffee from participating venues where each purchase can go towards a chance to win thee months of free coffee's supply for their selected café.
If you don't win in the first round, you'll still have an opportunity to enter again in February 2024.
We are hoping that this initiative can boost more positive engagement between the coffee makers and lovers while generating local economy.
Activate Katherine is excited to partner with the Chamber of Commerce (Katherine Region) to deliver the first coffee competition to Katherinites.
Head to https://activatekatherine.nt.gov.au/whats/k-town-morning-rush to view list of the participating venues and read Terms and Conditions.
So, what are you waiting for? Support local now and win.
If you're looking to refresh your body and mind in one of the most magical places in Australia, you should join Sunrise Wellness Cruise which will commence on Saturday, November 4 in the Nitmiluk National Park.
A private yoga guru will help you to rejuvenate your body and soul.
You'll also experience traditional welcome and smoking ceremony and enjoy the nourishment breakfast as you cruise back after yoga.
This is a fantastic opportunity which should not be missed.
Tickets are still available via the Nitmiluk Tours Reservation Team via email to reservations@nitmiluktours.com.au
With only a few weeks away until Christmas, we have seen a number of activities shared on social media.
Our friends at the Katherine Town Council have been on the mission to collect all things Christmas from all event organisers and collate them into a Christmas Calendar.
So keep an eye out to the list of program which will be released by KTC in November.
This will definitely assist families to spend their Christmas holidays in our beloved town.
Activate Katherine also assists with the promotion of local services (eat, drink, shop and stay) and events. Please email activate.katherine@nt.gov.au if you want to list your services on our digital platform.
This is all provided at no cost to all.
