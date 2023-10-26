Man arrested for alleged child abuse

Northern Territory Police have charged a man for child abuse offences in Katherine.
On October 25, detectives from Katherine Criminal Investigation Branch and the Joint Anti-Child Exploitation Team charged a 28-year-old man with a number of offences relating to sexual offending against children under the age of ten years, following a joint investigation.
The man was arrested at his residence in Katherine and has since been charged with:
He was remanded to appear in Katherine Local Court.
"This behaviour is completely despicable and our message to anyone who engages in this sort of abuse is simple, you will be caught," Detective Senior Sergeant Jeremy Brunton said.
For online safety tips you can visit the eSafety Commissioner website for more information at https://www.esafety.gov.au/
Members of the public who have any information about people involved in child abuse and exploitation are urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://crimestoppers.com.au/
You can also make a report online by alerting the Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation via the 'Report Abuse' button at www.accce.gov.au/report
