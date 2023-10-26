Katherine Times
Our Australian of the Year nominee

Updated October 27 2023 - 8:37am, first published 8:00am
Bess Hart's Morning Tea fundraisers are legendary, having raised more than $100,000 for cancer research in the past 13 years.
For 13 years, Elizabeth (Bess) Hart has been an amazing support for community fundraising in Katherine.

