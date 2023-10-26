Our Australian of the Year nominee

For 13 years, Elizabeth (Bess) Hart has been an amazing support for community fundraising in Katherine.
Her annual Newhaven Biggest Morning Tea for Cancer Council NT is a high point in the town's calendar. She started off inviting family and neighbours, then it grew.
Over 13 years of morning teas, she's raised a total of $103,000.
Bess has always done whatever she can to help others.
As well as fundraising for cancer research, she's assisted Rural Aid to support farmers doing it tough.
She is also active with the Salvation Army and the National Trust.
Born and bred in the Northern Territory in the midst of the second World War, she spent her formative years in Alice Springs before living for many years on Hodgson River station with her family.
Bess and her late husband, Ted, moved to Katherine's outskirts in 2008, after they sold Hodgson River cattle station, their home of 35 years.
She thought the station was where she would stay but Katherine is her home now, where she has become a well known and popular part of the community.
"We got to know Katherine... we knew other people and just liked it," she said.
"We had a cemetery out at Hodgson River and we planned to live there and die there... [moving] was the best thing that could have happened."
These days she's a local, regularly entering her cooking in the Katherine Show, and wouldn't live anywhere else. It's the community spirit in Katherine that motivates 81-year-old Bess to keep giving back.
She first started hosting her now famous Morning Tea for friends and family with her late husband Ted, who passed away in 2017.
She said she is not letting age or Ted's passing get in the way of what has become a local tradition.
"People (at the morning tea) said 'this will be your last year won't it? It's getting a bit much.'"
"I said 'no, why should I stop?'"
"Just because Ted died, cancer doesn't stop."
Bess says she loves hosting the event, not just because of the cause, but because it's an opportunity for the community to get together.
"When we first heard about it we thought 'oh yes we've both got cancer in parts of the family'. We just thought 'oh well we'll have a cuppa and invite our family.' It sort of grew," she said.
"People come along and sit around the table and say 'g'day, haven't seen you for a while.' It's a good day.
"I've had a very happy, very good life and Katherine is a good town and I just thought 'I want to give something back.'"
Bess is a Senior Australian of the Year nominee.
