Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

International DJ Charly T brings Big Rivers Region kids together

October 30 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DJ Charly T with some of the participants.
DJ Charly T with some of the participants.

In a bid to empower young people, famous DJ Charly T has visited Pine Creek.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.