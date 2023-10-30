In a bid to empower young people, famous DJ Charly T has visited Pine Creek.
Passing on his world-famous DJing skills to more than 40 young people, Mr Templar also offered mentoring sessions as well as sporting and recreational activities, before encouraging the young participants to organise their own kids-led disco night.
Equipped with DJ controllers, laptops, headphones, speakers and a variety of sporting gear, Mr Templar's 'Dream Impact Inspire' course filled the Pine Creek basketball hall with young people from across the Pine Creek and Kybrook communities to battle it out and have fun in a supportive and safe space.
"Music and sports bring people together," Mr Templar said. "The program aims to mentor young people through learning DJ skills, provide them with a career pathway opportunity and allow them to have fun while trying something new."
Mr Templar said kids would also learn how to supporting each other in a bid to empower their peers.
"It is (good to see) when young people learn from their mistakes, embark on a journey to become role models and mentor their peers.
"I am so excited, because our new Dream Impact Inspire school re-engagement and educational program is attractive to young people."
Mr Templar said teaching the concept of respect and resilience were also a major focus of his course.
"In class we aim to have a chat and play with students, especially those who are struggling with attendance or learning."
