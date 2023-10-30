Chamber comes together for Business at Sunset

As part of 2023 October Business Month activities, Katherine's Chamber of Commerce held a Business at Sunset event in town.
Doug McBean of NT Heli-Ops, Kevin Grey from Emerge I.T Solutions Pty Ltd and Dante St James from Clickstarter shared their stories about the importance of human connectivity is in a fast-based and often technological-based world.
At the event, the Clontarf Foundation and BMD Constructions were also presented with their their win in Business Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility.
Meanwhile, with Christmas fast approaching, the Chamber's Christmas in Katherine promotion is kicking off on November 9 to encourage people to shop locally this Festive Season. Contact the Chamber to take part.
