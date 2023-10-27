Country music legend releases new single

Katherine country music legend Tom Curtain has released a new single, When The Rain Comes Down featuring vocals by Robyn Martin from the New Graces.
Capturing the profound significance of rain in the lives of Australians and their deep connection to the land at the mercy of Mother Nature, When the Rain Comes Down reflects the enduring hope and resilience of farmers facing relentless droughts.
"The song portrays the anticipation, relief, and renewal brought by rain, emphasising the essential role it plays in sustaining life and revitalising the land," Mr Curtain said.
"This song resonates with the tenacious spirit of its people, their dependence on the land, and their unwavering hope for the healing power of rain in the face of adversity."
The vocals of Robyn Martin from the New Graces was a perfect inclusion to convey the full impact and emotion drought can bear on the whole family.
"At a time when Australia is moving back into drought, it is anticipated this track will bring much needed hope to listeners," Mr Curtain said, who wrote this song with renowned Australian Country Music Producer, songwriter and his long-time friend Garth Porter.
The multiple Golden Guitar winner has wrapped up the Katherine Outback Experience season for the year and is now touring Australia to share his music and love for the land with a broader audience.
