Elders claims REINT wins

Elders Real Estate Katherine have celebrated remarkable success at the recent Real Estate Institute NT(REINT) Awards for Excellence, celebrated in October.
This year, the Katherine real estate office secured awards as Medium Agency of the Year and won the Innovation Award, as well as staff member Megan Wirth being named the Operational Support Person of the Year.
Alison Ross, Principal of Elders Katherine, expressed her gratitude and pride in her team's achievements.
"These awards truly speak to our team's tireless effort and dedication," she said, emphasising the significance of the Elders team's accomplishments.
"It is fantastic to have been recognised as a team coming from a regional location and competing against similar-sized agencies in the city," she said,
Ms Ross said she hoped the Elders success story would serve as a "beacon for others in regional areas".
"It's a great result for our staff and the growth of our network.
"We hope these results inspire people in regional areas to consider real estate as a career pathway."
The annual REINT Awards night is a platform that celebrates and recognises the exemplary performances of real estate professionals from across the Northern Territory, with Elders Katherine being a testament to regional excellence.
The awards winners were announced at the 2023 Awards nights with suave Old Hollywood Glamour-themed gala dinner at Mindil Beach Casino Resort Pavilion on October 14.
