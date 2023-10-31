Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Elders claims REINT wins

November 1 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Elders Real Estate Katherine have celebrated remarkable success at the recent Real Estate Institute NT(REINT) Awards for Excellence, celebrated in October.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.