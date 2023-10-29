Katherine Times
Katherine man Zak Grieve released from 12 years in jail after serving time for a murder he didn't do

Updated October 30 2023 - 9:01am, first published 8:00am
Katherine man Zak Grieve (main image) has been released from prison where he spent 12 years for the murder of Ray Niceforo (inset) - a crime he didn't commit.
A man who spent 12 years behind bars for a murder he was not present for has been released from prison.

